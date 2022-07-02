hamburger

Technical Analysis

Tech Query: Is it a good time to buy Tata Power?

BL Research Bureau |Gurumurthy K | Updated on: Jul 02, 2022

We zoom in on its prospects, as also that of two other stocks: Pidilite Industries and Aurobindo Pharma

Can I buy Tata Power now? What is the technical outlook for the stock?

T S Karthik

Tata Power (₹207): No, this might not be the right time to buy the stock of Tata Power. The strong run-up in prices since 2020 is ripe for a correction. The stock has been struggling to breach ₹250 decisively over the last few months. The 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement support is at ₹194. But the price action on the charts leaves the chances high for the stock to break below this support. Such a break can drag the price down to ₹165-160 or ₹150 over the next couple months. A fall beyond ₹150 is less probable. So, wait for a fall to enter this stock.

Buy at ₹170 and accumulate more at ₹155. Keep the stop-loss at ₹115. There are chances of the stock to run into a prolonged sideways move between ₹150 and ₹250 after that. The stock will have to breach ₹250 to surge to new highs. So, trail the stop-loss to ₹170 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹210. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹210, as soon as the stock touches ₹245 on the upside. If the stock does not break above ₹250, you may have to exit at ₹210 as the stop-loss can get hit. If the stock manages to break ₹250, exit 50 per cent of your holding at ₹330 and move the stop-loss up for the rest of the position to ₹280 and hold it for long term.

I have bought shares of Pidilite Industries at ₹2,400. I am a long-term investor. What is the outlook for this stock?

P V Ramana

Pidilite Industries (₹2,158.75): Structurally this stock has been on an uptrend. However, currently it is in a correction phase within the broad uptrend. The short-term outlook is bearish. A head and shoulder pattern strengthens the bearish case. Strong resistance will now be in the ₹2,200-2,300 region. As long as the stock trades below this resistance zone, a fall to ₹1,950-1,900 can be seen initially. It will have to be seen if the stock can bounce from the ₹1,950-1,900 support zone or not. That bounce will have to take the stock above ₹2,300 to become bullish. If the stock breaks below ₹1,900, the price can tumble towards ₹1,700-1,650 over the next three-six months. This steeper fall will be a good buying opportunity. Investors who wish to buy this stock afresh can buy at ₹1,750 and ₹1,680 with a stop-loss at ₹1,480.

A fresh bounce from the ₹1,700-1,650 zone will have the potential to take the stock back to ₹2,500-2,600 and even higher levels. You can consider two options. One, you can exit the stock with a loss and then buy again as mentioned above at ₹1,750 and ₹1,680. Secondly, if you can withstand the loss, wait for a fall to ₹1,700-1,650 and accumulate more in this zone with a stop-loss at ₹1,480.

I am holding shares of Aurobindo Pharma bought at ₹698. What is the medium- and long-term outlook for this stock?

S Rekha

Aurobindo Pharma (₹522.55): The stock is in a strong downtrend. There is room to fall further towards ₹370-360 or even ₹310-300. This fall can happen in the next four to six months. The current downtrend can end either at ₹370-360 itself or at ₹310-300. A fall beyond ₹300 is unlikely. Considering the long-term picture, you can accumulate this stock at ₹380 and at ₹320 if the fall extends below ₹360. Keep a stop-loss at ₹270 and hold it.

A fresh rally from ₹370-360 itself or from ₹310-300 can take the stock up to ₹1,100-1,150 thereafter in the next two years. Move the stop-loss up to ₹530 when the stock rises to ₹730. Revise the stop-loss further up to ₹850 when the price reaches ₹1,000. Exit the stock at ₹1,100.

Published on July 02, 2022
Tata Power Company Ltd
stock market
stock activity
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you