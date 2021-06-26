Technical Analysis

Tech Query: Outlook for Eicher Motors and Bajaj Finance

Yoganand D. BL Research Bureau | Updated on June 26, 2021

I am having the stocks of Eicher Motors at ₹2,350 and Bajaj Finance at ₹4,300. Please advise regarding their long-term prospects.

S Sankaran

Eicher Motors (₹2,721): The stock of Eicher Motors met with a key resistance at ₹2,800 in early June and started to move sideways below this resistance level. The near-term trend has been sideways since early June in the band between ₹2,650 and ₹2,800. A fall below the lower boundary at 2,650 can pull the stock lower to ₹2,530 levels. A further fall below this base level can drag the stock lower to ₹2,400 levels over the short to medium term.

On the upside, if the stock makes a progress above the vital resistance level of ₹2,800, it can push the stock northwards to ₹2,875 and then to ₹3,000 levels over the medium term. A decisive breakthrough of the long-term resistance at ₹3,000 will strengthen the uptrend and take it higher to ₹3,250 levels.

The long-term trend is up for the stock. As long as it trades above the significant support in the band between ₹2,000 and ₹2,050 the long-term uptrend will stay valid. A conclusive fall below the key medium-term base level of ₹2,400 can pull the stock lower to ₹2,275 and then to ₹2,200 levels. You can consider booking partial profit if the stock falls below the immediate support level of ₹2,650 and repurchasing at lower levels.

Bajaj Finance (₹6,074.6): The stock of Bajaj Finance tests a near-term barrier at ₹6,200 levels. Since the stock took support at ₹4,362 in mid-April this year, it has been in a short-term uptrend. As long as the stock trades above the vital support level of ₹5,250 the short-term uptrend will remain in place. A conclusive decline below this support will alter the uptrend and drag the stock lower to ₹5,000 and then to ₹4,750 levels.

On the upside, a strong break above ₹6,200 can take the stock higher to ₹6,400 or ₹6,500 levels over the short term. You can consider taking partial profit off the table if the stock fails to move beyond ₹6,200 levels. The long-term uptrend that has been in place since the stock found support in the March 2020 low of ₹1,783 will remain intact as long as the stock trades above the key base level of ₹3,700 levels. Key supports below ₹4,750 levels are placed at ₹4,500 and then at ₹4,000 levels.

Send your queries to techtrail@thehindu.co.in

Published on June 26, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.