Tech Query: Outlook for Eicher Motors and Bajaj Finance

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
I am having the stocks of Eicher Motors at ₹2,350 and Bajaj Finance at ₹4,300. Please advise regarding their long-term prospects.
S Sankaran
Eicher Motors (₹2,721): The stock of Eicher Motors met with a key resistance at ₹2,800 in early June and started to move sideways below this resistance level. The near-term trend has been sideways since early June in the band between ₹2,650 and ₹2,800. A fall below the lower boundary at 2,650 can pull the stock lower to ₹2,530 levels. A further fall below this base level can drag the stock lower to ₹2,400 levels over the short to medium term.
On the upside, if the stock makes a progress above the vital resistance level of ₹2,800, it can push the stock northwards to ₹2,875 and then to ₹3,000 levels over the medium term. A decisive breakthrough of the long-term resistance at ₹3,000 will strengthen the uptrend and take it higher to ₹3,250 levels.
The long-term trend is up for the stock. As long as it trades above the significant support in the band between ₹2,000 and ₹2,050 the long-term uptrend will stay valid. A conclusive fall below the key medium-term base level of ₹2,400 can pull the stock lower to ₹2,275 and then to ₹2,200 levels. You can consider booking partial profit if the stock falls below the immediate support level of ₹2,650 and repurchasing at lower levels.
Bajaj Finance (₹6,074.6): The stock of Bajaj Finance tests a near-term barrier at ₹6,200 levels. Since the stock took support at ₹4,362 in mid-April this year, it has been in a short-term uptrend. As long as the stock trades above the vital support level of ₹5,250 the short-term uptrend will remain in place. A conclusive decline below this support will alter the uptrend and drag the stock lower to ₹5,000 and then to ₹4,750 levels.
On the upside, a strong break above ₹6,200 can take the stock higher to ₹6,400 or ₹6,500 levels over the short term. You can consider taking partial profit off the table if the stock fails to move beyond ₹6,200 levels. The long-term uptrend that has been in place since the stock found support in the March 2020 low of ₹1,783 will remain intact as long as the stock trades above the key base level of ₹3,700 levels. Key supports below ₹4,750 levels are placed at ₹4,500 and then at ₹4,000 levels.
Send your queries to techtrail@thehindu.co.in
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
Local tour operators go the distance to offer the comfort and cuisine of home for Indian travellers who seek ...
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...