Tech Query: What is the long-term outlook for Honeywell Automation stock?

BL Research Bureau | Updated on August 21, 2021

I am a long-term investor and hold shares of Honeywell Automation at an average price of ₹28,162. Please give technical view on the share.

CA Rajesh Poddar

Honeywell Automation India (₹39,105.6): The stock of Honeywell Automation India has been in a medium-term downtrend since it registered a 52-week high at ₹49,805 in mid-March this year on the BSE.

But it found support at around ₹40,000 in late June and witnessed a corrective rally. This up-move met with a resistance at 44,400 in mid-July and started to decline. Since then, the stock has been in a short-term downtrend as well.

On Friday, the stock fell 2.3 per cent and closed below the key support at ₹40,000 as well as the 200-day moving average around this level. Both medium and short-term trends are down now. The daily relative strength index features in the bearish zone and the weekly RSI is charting downwards in the neutral region. Inability to move beyond ₹40,000 can drag the stock down to ₹36,750 and then to ₹35,000, which is a key long-term support level.

On the upside, a decisive move above ₹40,000 can take the stock higher to ₹41,000 and then to ₹41,500 in the near term. An emphatic break above ₹42,250 is needed to alter the short-term downtrend and bring back bullish momentum. In that case, the stock can move higher to ₹44,000 and then to ₹45,000 in the medium term. Only a strong breakthrough of resistance at ₹45,000 will alter the medium-term downtrend and pave the way for an up-move to ₹47,000 in the long run. You can consider booking partial profit at this juncture and re-enter at lower levels with a stop-loss at ₹34,900 levels. Key supports below ₹35,000 are placed at ₹32,250 and ₹31,000 levels.

I am holding IOB at ₹34. Kindly advise regarding the technical outlook for the stock.

Gopalakrishnan Sundramoorthi

Indian Overseas Bank (₹19.5): The stock of Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has been in a short-term downtrend since it tested resistance at ₹27.5 levels. It trades well below the 21- and 50-day moving averages. However, the stock trades above a key base in the band between ₹18 and ₹19. A fall below this level can pull the stock lower to ₹17.5 and then to ₹15. A further decline below ₹15 can test supports at ₹12.5 and ₹10.

On the upside, a decisive rally above ₹23 is required to bring back bullish momentum and take the stock northwards to ₹25 and then to ₹27.5 levels. An emphatic breakthrough of the key medium-term resistance at ₹27.5 is needed to take the stock higher to ₹32 in the medium term.

Send your queries to techtrail@thehindu.co.in

Published on August 21, 2021

