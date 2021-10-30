Tech Query: What is the outlook for Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank?

I had bought Bharti Airtel for swing at ₹708. Please share the short-term outlook.

Anish Giri

Bharti Airtel (₹686): The stock has been stuck in a narrow range of ₹670-₹715 over the last four weeks. Interestingly, it is holding on to this range amid the strong sell-off in the broader markets in the past week. This indicates that ₹670 is a strong support. You can hold on to this stock with a stop-loss at ₹655.

A break above ₹715 and a subsequent rise past ₹750 can take the stock up to ₹860-₹870 in the next couple of months. But in case the stock comes under pressure on the back of the sell-off in the broader markets, then a break below ₹670 can drag it to ₹640. A further break below ₹640 can see ₹600-₹590 on the downside. From a medium to long-term perspective, such a fall can be a good buying opportunity. Investors willing to enter this stock can buy 50 per cent of the intended quantity at current level. Accumulate more, say, another 20 per cent at ₹645 and the balance 30 per cent at ₹610. Keep a stop-loss at ₹510 and hold it for long term.

I have 100 shares of ICICI Bank bought at ₹712 and 850 shares of HDFC Life Insurance shares at an average price of ₹685. Should I add more?

Purushottam Pandit

ICICI Bank (₹802.3): The share price of ICICI Bank has risen sharply in the last two weeks. The stock made a record high of ₹860 last week and has come off from there. The trend is up.

Immediate support is at ₹778 and slightly deeper support is in the ₹730-₹720 region. In case the stock breaks below ₹778, accumulate at ₹735. The stock will come under pressure for a strong sell-off only if it breaks below ₹730. In that case a steeper fall to ₹650-₹640 is possible. But now such a sharp fall looks less probable. Since your investment time frame is three years,if the fall to ₹650-₹640 happens, buy more at ₹660. Immediate resistance is at ₹950-₹980. Above that no specific resistance could be spotted as the prices are in uncharted territory.

HDFC Life Insurance Company (₹680.4): The stock has been in a prolonged sideways consolidation between ₹650 and ₹775; ₹650 and ₹635 are crucial supports. The stock has to stay above these supports to rise to ₹800 in . A strong break below ₹635 will turn the outlook bearish, making the stock vulnerable to a fresh fall to ₹610 and to ₹560 eventually. Hold the stock for now. But exit with a loss at ₹625 if it breaks below ₹635 and reinvest that money in ICICI Bank on dips as mentioned above.

