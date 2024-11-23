What is the medium- and long-term term outlook for CCL Products (India)? I have bought the stock at ₹767.65.

Anil Kuyilath, Thrissur

CCL Products (India) (₹740.30): The outlook is bullish. The stock has been rising well after finding strong support around ₹550 earlier this year. That keeps the broader uptrend intact. Support is now in the ₹650-₹630 region. CCL Products (India) share price can rise to ₹1,100 in the next one-two quarters.

To negate this rise, the stock has to break ₹630 first and then fall below ₹550 subsequently. But that looks less likely. You can consider buying more at current levels. Keep the stop-loss at ₹510. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹810 as soon as the stock goes up to ₹940. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹960 when the share price touches ₹1,040. Exit the shares at ₹1,120.

I have shares of V-Guard Industries bought at ₹454. What is the medium-term outlook for this stock?

A Sheik Peer, Madurai

V-Guard Industries (₹412.50): The stock peaked at ₹577.35 in August and has been in a corrective fall since then. There is room for the recent correction to extend to ₹330-₹320. A fall beyond ₹320 is less likely. Thereafter the broader uptrend can resume. A fresh leg of upmove from the ₹330-₹320 support zone can surpass the previous high of ₹577.

That will have potential to take V-Guard Industries share price up to ₹750-₹800 in the second half next year. You can buy more on dips at ₹360. Keep the stop-loss at ₹280. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹480 when the price goes up to ₹580. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹610 when the price touches ₹680. Exit the stock at ₹730.

What is the long-term outlook for VLS Finance?

Prasad Ghorpade

VLS Finance (₹376.80): The overall trend is up. Immediate support is in the ₹320-₹300 region. Below that, a much lower support is in the ₹170-₹150 region. The chances are high for the stock to sustain above ₹300 itself. Some resistance is around ₹700. A break above this resistance can take VLS Finance share price up to ₹1,700 and even higher in the next three years or so.

Buy the stock at ₹340. Keep the stop-loss at ₹120. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹440 as soon as the stock goes up to ₹810. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹910 when the price touches ₹1,250. Exit the stock at ₹1,650. This bullish view will go wrong only if the stock declines below ₹150. So, adhere to the stop-loss and exit if a fall below ₹150 is seen.

What is the outlook for Rain industries? What is the one-year outlook for this stock?

T Raveendran

Rain Industries (₹148.20): The stock is stuck in a sideways range of ₹128-₹240 for more than two years now. That leaves the outlook unclear. A breakout on either side of ₹128-₹240 will give clarity on the next move. A break below ₹128 can take the share price down to ₹100 or ₹85. A fall beyond ₹85 is unlikely.

So, the fall to ₹100 or ₹85 will be a very good buying opportunity from a long-term perspective. A fresh rally from ₹100 or ₹85 will have the potential to take Rain Industries share price up to ₹1,000 in the coming years. In case a breakout above ₹240 happens without the fall to ₹100, then the rally to ₹1,000 can happen faster. You can buy the stock either on a dip to ₹100-₹85 or after a breakout above ₹240 happens. For now, stay out of this stock.

