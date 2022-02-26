Tech Query: Will L&T retain its uptrend?

What is the medium- and long-term outlook for the stock of Larsen & Toubro?

Rosh Mayani

Larsen & Toubro (₹1,777.65): The long-term trend is up. Interestingly, this stock seems to have not been impacted much by the volatility witnessed over the last few months. Larsen & Toubro made an all-time high of ₹2,078.2 in January this year and has reversed lower from there. However, structurally, the uptrend is still intact. Key supports are at ₹1,710 and ₹1,680. The stock will come under more pressure only on a break below ₹1,680. Such a break can drag it to ₹1,600. A further fall below ₹1,600 is unlikely as this level is the neckline support of the inverted head-and-shoulder pattern formed on the chart. A fresh rise from around ₹1,600 can have the potential to take the stock up to ₹2,400 – the target level of the inverted head-and-shoulder pattern over the long term.

In case the stock manages to sustain above ₹1,680 itself, a consolidation between ₹1,680 and ₹1,950 can be seen for some time and then the rise to ₹2,400 can happen. You can accumulate this stock at ₹1,715 and then at ₹1,630, in case a steeper fall below ₹1,680 happens. Keep a stop-loss at ₹1,510 and hold it for ₹2,400.

I have purchased shares of HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) at ₹2,700. Should I exit and book loss or accumulate the stock at current levels?

Prasad Vemuri

HDFC AMC (₹2,080.8): The stock is in a strong downtrend since October last year. The short-term outlook is bearish. There is room to see further fall to ₹1,900. Please note that ₹1,920-₹1,900 is a strong support zone. The chances are looking high for the downtrend to halt in this ₹1,920-₹1,900 support region. A strong bounce from the ₹1,920-₹1,900 support zone and a subsequent rise past ₹2,300 will indicate a reversal.

In such a scenario, the stock can rise to ₹2,700 over the medium term. It will also turn the long-term outlook bullish to revisit ₹3,200-₹3,300 levels. Only a strong break below ₹1,900 will keep the stock under pressure to see a steeper fall to ₹1,700. Assuming that you are a long-term investor, consider accumulating this stock at ₹1,930. Keep a stop-loss ₹1,670 and hold it for the target of ₹3,250. The rise to ₹3,200-₹3,300 might take a long time as the chance of a base formation in the ₹1,900-₹2,300 region is a possibility before the trend reverses decisively higher.

What is the outlook for Power Finance Corporation (PFC)?

Sarvesh Goel

PFC (₹108.5): The stock has been trading in a broad sideways range for a prolonged period of time. The broad range of trade has been ₹65 to ₹165 for more than a decade now. Within this range, the stock made a high of ₹153.75 in October last year and has been coming down since then along with the broader market. This leaves the chances high for the stock to move down towards the lower end of its range. Immediate support is at ₹107 – the 200-Day Moving Average (DMA).

On the charts, the stock looks vulnerable to break ₹107 if not immediately but eventually. Such a break will then open doors for a steeper fall and an extended fall. Such a break will pave the way for a steeper fall to ₹70-₹65 in the coming months. If you are holding this stock exit at current levels. Consider buying this stock again at ₹73 and accumulate more at ₹67. We can expect the sideways range to hold and see a reversal anywhere from the ₹70-₹60 region. Keep the stop-loss at ₹45 and hold it for the long-term target of ₹145.