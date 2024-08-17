I have shares of Rail Vikas Nigam. My purchase price is ₹105. What is the long-term outlook for this stock?

Alamelu

Rail Vikas Nigam (₹570): You have made a very good entry into this stock. The stock has made a multi-fold rise from your purchase price. So, it is now important for you to protect your profits. Strong supports are at ₹500 and ₹470. Keep a stop-loss at ₹460 and hold the stock. The overall trend is up. The recent fall from the high of ₹647 made in July is just a correction within the overall uptrend. A fall to ₹500-480 is still a possibility. But uptrend will reverse only if the stock declines below ₹470.

If that happens, the share price can fall to ₹400 and lower. But such a fall looks less likely. We expect the uptrend to remain intact. Rail Vikas Nigam share price can rise to ₹800 in the coming months. Revise the stop-loss up to ₹620 when the stock moves up to ₹680. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹720 when the price touches ₹760. Exit the stock at ₹800.

What is the outlook for the stock of Indo Count Industries (ICIL)? I have bought this stock at ₹438.

Santosh Kumar

Indo Count Industries (₹380): The stock has been in a strong uptrend since April last year. The share price surged to a high of ₹450.45 last month and has come down from there. But the uptrend is still intact. Strong support is around the ₹350-340 region. As long as the stock stays above ₹340, the uptrend will remain intact. So, the stock can rise back to ₹450-460 again. A decisive break above ₹460 can take Indo Count Industries share price up to ₹550-600 in the coming months.

You have entered this stock near the peak. You can consider accumulating this stock at around ₹360. Keep a stop-loss at ₹320. Move the stop-loss up to ₹410 as soon as the stock goes up to ₹470. Move the stop-loss up to ₹470 when the price touches ₹520. Exit the stock at ₹580. The bullish outlook will go wrong only if the stock declines below ₹340. If that happens, there is a danger of the price tumbling towards ₹300-250.

I have Tarsons Products’ shares at ₹534. I am holding this stock since November 2022. What is the technical outlook for this stock?

Nooveeksha Reddy

Tarsons Products (₹423): This stock has been in a strong downtrend since September 2022. The downtrend is still intact. The stock has been struggling to make a sustained break above ₹500 since mid-June this year. The outlook is bearish. Tarsons Products share price can fall to ₹335 from here. A break below ₹400 can trigger this fall. The region between ₹500 and ₹550 will be a strong resistance zone for the stock.

A strong rise above ₹550 is needed to turn the sentiment positive and become bullish. Only then the share price can rise to ₹700-800 again. But such rise looks unlikely at the moment. So considering the chances for more fall from here, we suggest you exit the stock now and accept the loss.

Send your questions to techtrail@thehindu.co.in