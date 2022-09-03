hamburger

Technical Analysis

Technical Call: Aegis Logistics - BUY

Gurumurthy K |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Sep 03, 2022

Investors with a long-term perspective can buy at the current levels and accumulate on dips at ₹265 and ₹245

The long-term outlook for the stock of Aegis Logistics (₹284.70) is bullish. The stock has risen sharply after making a low of ₹167.45 in February this year. This rally confirms the reversal of downtrend that was in place since June last year.

Strong supports are at ₹259 – the 21-month moving average and at ₹243 and ₹218 – trendlines. The stock has a potential to target ₹430 on the upside in the first half of next year. Intermediate resistances are at ₹330 and ₹350. A strong break above ₹350 will pave way for the above-mentioned target of ₹430.

Read also: Three stocks that outperformed market this week

Investors with a long-term perspective can buy the stock at current levels.  Accumulate the stock on dips at ₹265 and at ₹245. Keep the stop-loss at ₹172. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹310 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹370. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹380 when the stock touches ₹410 on the upside.  Exit the stock at ₹420. The level of ₹180 is a crucial support which has to be broken to turn the outlook bearish. But that looks unlikely.

Published on September 03, 2022
Aegis Logistics Ltd
technical analysis
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you