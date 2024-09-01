Long-term investors with about two years can buy Hatsun Agro Product (₹1,309.70) at current levels. The stock has been moving up since July after forming a strong base around ₹1,000. This rise is also from a strong long-term trendline support around ₹950. This strengthens the bullish case. Hatsun Agro Product share price can rise to ₹2,200 over the next couple of years. Long-term investors can buy the stock now at ₹1,310. Accumulate on dips at ₹1,140. Keep the stop-loss at ₹920. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹1,460 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹1,680. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹1,840 when the price touches ₹1,980. Exit the stock at ₹2,200.
