Investors with a one-year time frame can buy the shares of Max Financial Services (₹906.30) at current levels. The stock made a low of ₹599.30 in April. Thereafter it has been moving up consistently. Prior to this, the stock was in a strong downtrend since August 2021. The recent upmove broke above the key resistance level of ₹855 this month. This break confirms the trend reversal and has turned the outlook bullish. The 21-Week Moving Average (MA) on the verge of crossing over the 100-Week MA also strengthens the bullish case. Immediate support is around ₹850. Below that, ₹790 and ₹735 are the next important supports. Max Financial Services share price can rally and target ₹1,400-1,500 over the next one year. Investors can buy the stock now. Accumulate on dips at ₹865. Keep the stop-loss at ₹660. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹970 when the stock moves up to ₹1,120. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹1,290 when Max Financial Services share price touches ₹1,340. Exit the shares at ₹1,420. The region between ₹1,400 and ₹1,500 is a strong resistance where the rally can halt. Thereafter a fresh leg downmove is possible. So, it is important to exit the stock at the above-mentioned level.

