Long-term investors can buy the shares of Quess Corp (₹744.40) at current levels. The stock has been in a strong uptrend since March last year. The surge above ₹700 in August has broken a strong long-term trendline resistance. The recent fall from the high of ₹875 made in September is a correction within the broad uptrend. Strong support is in the ₹700-₹680 region which can limit the downside. The stock can resume its uptrend after testing the ₹700-₹680 support zone in the coming weeks. Quess Corp share price can surge to ₹1,200-₹1,250 over the next couple of years. Long-term investors can buy now at ₹744. Accumulate on dips at ₹710. Keep the stop-loss at ₹520 initially. Revise the stop-loss up to ₹960 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹1,030. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹1,060 when the price touches ₹1,140. Exit the stock at ₹1,200.
