Long-term investors with a minimum time frame of two years can buy Tanla Platforms (₹980.10) at current levels. The downtrend in place since January 2022 ended in March last year. The strong bounce thereafter lost steam in August last year, and the share price has declined since then. However, strong support at ₹850-835 and then at ₹750 can limit the downside. Resistance is around ₹1,170. A strong break above it can take the share price up to ₹1,300 initially. An eventual break above ₹1,300 will open the doors for Tanla Platforms share price to target ₹1,700 in the next one-two year. Long-term investors can buy now at ₹980. Accumulate on dips at ₹880. Keep a stop-loss at ₹720. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹1,120 when the price goes up to ₹1,320. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹1,480 when the price touches ₹1,640. Exit the stock at ₹1,700.

