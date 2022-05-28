hamburger

Technical Analysis

Technical Call: Tech Mahindra - BUY

Gurumurthy K |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: May 28, 2022

Offices of Tech Mahindra, an information technology company belonging to the Mahindra group, in Hyderabad, Telangana state, India. It is a $4.5 billion company with offices in 90 countries. istock photo for BL | Photo Credit: VasukiRao

Long-term investors can start buying at current levels itself

The stock of Tech Mahindra (₹1,123.55) has been in a strong downtrend since the beginning of this year. However, the fall could be coming close to its bottom. Strong supports are at ₹981 – the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement level and at ₹950 – a resistance-turned-support trendline. The chances are high for the stock to reverse higher and begin a fresh leg of rally targeting ₹1,900-₹1,950. Long-term investors can start buying at current levels itself and accumulate as the price falls to ₹980-₹950 in the coming weeks. Buy 25 per cent of the intended amount at current levels.

Accumulate another 50 per cent at ₹985 and the balance 25 per cent at ₹960. So, the average purchase price will be at ₹1,013.38. Keep a stop-loss at ₹720.  Move the stop-loss up to ₹930 as soon as the stock reaches ₹1,300. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹1,420 as soon as the stock touches ₹1,750 on the upside. Book profits at ₹1,900. In case if the stock breaks below ₹950, the fall can extend up to ₹800. In that case the reversal and the rally to ₹1,900-1,950 will get delayed.

Published on May 28, 2022
Tech Mahindra Ltd
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you