Technical Call: Wipro - SELL

The outlook for the stock of Wipro (₹561.65) is bearish. Investors holding this stock can exit at current levels. The price action since October last year indicates a double-top formation. The sharp fall below ₹600 in January confirms the same and indicates a trend reversal. The neckline resistance is at ₹610. Next important resistance is in the ₹630-₹650 region. An intermediate bounce to ₹600 cannot be ruled out. But the upside could be capped at ₹610. As long as the stock trades below ₹610, the chances are high for it to fall further towards ₹480 and ₹450 in the coming weeks.
The level of ₹450 is the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement support. The price action around ₹450 will need a close watch to see if the stock can bounce-back or not. A decisive break below ₹450 will increase the danger of the stock tumbling towards ₹385-₹380 in the coming months. The 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement support is at ₹381. Another important trendline support is at ₹360. From a bigger picture, long-term investors can consider entering this stock again in the ₹380-₹360 region.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.