Nifty Call: Go short with stop loss at 17,425

Nifty 50 April Futures (17,295)

The Indian benchmark indices opened weak on Friday following the Asian cues. However, after a gap-down opening, both Nifty 50 and Sensex have pared some losses and are now trading at 17,300 and 57,645. They are down by about 0.5 per cent each. Asian majors such as Nikkei 225, ASX 200, KOSPI and Hang Seng are down between 0.3 and 1.6 per cent.

The market breadth of the Nifty 50 index is showing a bearish bias as the advance/decline ratio now stands at 10/40. Interestingly, Midcap 50, like the benchmarks, looks bearish and has lost 0.2 per cent, whereas Smallcap 50 is up by 0.5 per cent. Thus, the small- cap stocks seem to be the flavour for the day. That said, among the sectoral indices, only the Nifty Media is in the green, up by 0.9 per cent. All others are down, led by the Nifty Bank, losing 1.2 per cent so far. So, the broader bias seems to be negative.

Futures: The April futures of the Nifty 50 index opened today’s session with a considerable gap-down. It opened at 17,225 versus yesterday’s close of 17,410, but recovered a bit and is now trading around 17,300.

From the current level, a sustainable rally is less likely as there are resistances at 17,375 and 17,415. Also, there is a falling trendline resistance near the current levels. Therefore, a rally beyond 17,415 today may not happen.

Traders can short the contract at the current level of 17,300 and add more shorts when it rallies to 17,375. Place the stop-loss at 17,425. When the price falls below 17,200, revise the stop-loss to 17,300. At 17,100, book half of your positions and tighten the stop-loss to 17,200. Liquidate the remaining on a fall to 17,000.

Supports: 17,100 and 17,000

Resistances: 17,375 and 17,415