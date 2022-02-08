The Nifty call: Nifty 50 February Futures (17,080)

The Asian markets are showing mixed signs since the morning i.e., ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 are up by 1 and 0.2 per cent respectively but Hang Seng and KOSPI are down by 1.6 per cent and 0.1 per cent, respectively. Despite this, the domestic indices Nifty 50 and Sensex began the session higher. However, both indices have given up the gains and are now down by about 0.9 per cent each. Nifty is at 17,060 and Sensex is at 57,085.

The market breadth of the Nifty is indicating a bearish bias as the advance-decline ratio is at 11-39. Mid- and small-cap indices too are in the red, losing between 1 per cent and 2.6 per cent. Moreover, all sectoral indices are down, showing a broad-based sell-off. Therefore, the market is likely to remain bearish for the rest of the day and traders will be better off if short side trades are preferred.

Bearish bias

Futures: Following the underlying Nifty 50’s positive beginning, the February futures of the index opened with a gap-up at 17,265 versus Monday’s close of 17,218. Though it made an intraday high of 17,304, the contract made a U-turn and has now fallen to about 17,080.

The price action since morning is indicating a clear bearish bias and thus, more downside can be expected today. From the current level, the contract can find the nearest support at 17,000. Below this level, 16,885 can be the support. Resistances from the current levels are at 17,150 and 17,250.

Since the trend has been bearish of late and today’s price action since morning falls in line with this, traders can consider fresh shorts. Initiate fresh shorts at current level of 17,080 and add more when price rise to 17,150. Place stop-loss at 17,230. When the contract falls below 17,000, revise the stop-loss to 17,120. Liquidate the shorts at 16,885.

Supports: 17,000 and 16,885

Resistances: 17,150 and 17,250