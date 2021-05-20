The Nifty Call: Nifty 50 May Futures (15,011)

The Sensex and the Nifty 50 started the session marginally in the positive territory and slipped into the negative territory. The Nikkei 225 is up 1.9 per cent to 28,098 while the Hang Seng index has declined 0.5 per cent to 28,451 levels in today’s session. Both the benchmark indices are moving sideways in a narrow range. The Sensex is down 0.14 per cent and the Nifty 50 has fallen 0.30 per cent. The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is biased towards declines. India VIX, the volatility index, has advanced 1.5 per cent to 19.6 levels, implying slight increase in volatility. The Nifty mid- and small-cap indices are marginally trading in the positive territory, gaining 0.19 per cent and 0.3 per cent respectively. Selling interest is seen in the Nifty metal and FMCG sectoral indices which have declined 2 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively. The Nifty media has gained 1.7 per cent.

The Nifty 50 May month index futures commenced the session in the red, opening at 15,040 levels. Following an intraday high at 15,084, the contract started to decline and test the support at 15,000 levels. The next support is at 14,985 levels. A decisive fall below the vital base level of 14,985 will reinforce the selling pressure and pull the contract down to 14,960 and then to 14,930 levels. Next supports are placed at 14,900 and 14,870 levels. Resistances are at 15,040 and 15,085 levels. A strong rally above these hurdles can take the contract higher to 15,100 and then to 15,125 levels. Traders can initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract falls below 14,985 levels.

Strategy: Sell on a fall below 14,985 with a fixed stop-loss

Supports: 14,985 and 14,960

Resistances: 15,040 and 15,085