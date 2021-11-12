The Nifty Call: Nifty 50 November Futures (17,950)

Green miles to go and promises to keep
BL Research Bureau
Sensex and Nifty 50 are stuck in a narrow range over the last few days. Sensex is range-bound between 59,500 and 60,500. Nifty on the other hand is oscillating between 17,750 and 18,100. Within this range, both the indices are trading higher today. Sensex is up 0.26 per cent and is trading at 60,078. Nifty is at 17,930 and is up 0.32 per cent. The sideways consolidation can continue for some more time. The bias is bearish to see a downside break of this range and a fresh fall eventually in the coming days.
The Asian indices are trading mixed. Nikkei 225 (29,567) and Kospi (2,966) are in the green and are up 1 per cent and 1.43 per cent respectively. Shanghai Composite (3,533) is marginally up by 0.02 per cent while Hang Seng (24,242) is marginally down by 0.02 per cent.
In the US the Dow Jones Industrial Average (35,921) has declined below the key level of 36,000. It can now come under pressure for a further fall to 35,500 and 35,000 in the coming days. The view of seeing 37,000 on the upside stands negated now.
Futures: The Nifty 50 November Futures (17,950) is trading up 0.2 per cent. Immediate resistance is at 18,040. Inability to break above this hurdle can drag the contract down to 17,800-17,750 again. Traders with high-risk appetite can go short on rallies at 17,990. Stop-loss can be placed at 18,120. Trail the stop-loss down to 17,940 as soon as the contract moved down to 17,880. Move the stop-loss further down to 17,870 as soon as the contract touches 17,840. Book profits at 17,810.
In case if the contract breaks above 18,040 a further rise to 18,100-18,150 can be seen during the day.
Strategy: Go short on rallies at 17,990 with a stop-loss at 18,120. Trail the stop-loss down to 17,940 as soon as the contract moved down to 17,880. Move the stop-loss further down to 17,870 as soon as the contract touches 17,840. Book profits at 17,810.
Supports: 17,800 and 17,750
Resistances: 18,040 and 18,100
