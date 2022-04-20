The Nifty Call: Stay out of the market for now

Short the contract if it rallies to 17,200 and short more at 17,285. Place stop-loss at 17,400

Following the positive cues from Asian markets, the Indian benchmark indices – Nifty 50 and Sensex – began the day with a gap-up open. Currently, Nifty at 17,085 is up nearly 0.8 per cent and Sensex at 56,875 is up 0.7 per cent. Among the major indices in Asia, Nikkei 225, ASX 200, Hang Seng and KOSPI are up in the range of 0.2 to 0.9 per cent.

The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is showing a bullish inclination as the advance-decline ratio is currently at 37-13. The mid- and small-cap indices too are in the green, gaining between 0.7 and 1 per cent. Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Auto is the top gainer, up by 2.1 per cent whereas the Nifty Bank is the top loser, down by 0.3 per cent.

Futures: The April futures of the Nifty 50 index opened today’s session higher at 17,040 versus yesterday’s close of 16,969. It then rallied to register an intraday high of 17,158 and is currently hovering around 17,120. Although the contract is showing bullish bias, it has strong hurdles at 17,200 and 17,300. Also, there is a falling trendline resistance, which makes the price area of 17,300 – 17,385 a potential resistance band. So, the positive sentiment so far today can lift the contract towards these levels before resuming the downtrend.

So, traders can stay out of the market for now and execute any of the alternatives mentioned below.

Short the contract if it rallies to 17,200 and short more at 17,285. Place stop-loss at 17,400. When the contract falls below 17,100, revise the stop-loss to 17,285 and further tighten it to 17,150 when the contract declines below 17,000. Liquidate all the shorts at 16,850.

Alternatively, when the contract declines from the current level of 17,120 and falls below 17,000, initiate fresh short positions with stop-loss at 17,150. Exit at 16,850.

Supports: 17,000 and 16,850

Resistances: 17,200 and 17,300