The Nifty Call: Nifty 50 November Futures (17,845)

Indian benchmark indices are trading sharply lower. Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 are trading in the red. Sensex is down 0.9 per cent and is trading at 59,807. Nifty is at 17,843 and is down 0.97 per cent. Nifty has declined well below 18,000 and can now test 17,800. A break below 17,800 can drag the index down to 17,600 and even lower thereafter. Sensex on the other hand has dipped below 60,000 and has room to fall further towards 59,000 which is an important support to watch.

Among the Asian indices, barring the Kospi (2,915, down 0.53 per cent), major indices are trading in the green. Nikkei 225 (29,269) is up 0.56 per cent. Shanghai Composite (3,519) is up 0.78 per cent while the Hang Seng index is trading flat at 24,999.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (36,079) fell sharply yesterday. It will have to be seen if it can sustain above 36,000 or not. A strong break below 36,000 will negate the chances of a rise to 37,000 that we were mentioning over the last few days. Such a break can then drag the index down to 35,500 and even 35,000 going forward.

Futures

The Nifty 50 November Futures (17,845) has been facing strong resistance at 18,100 over the last few days. The strong fall below 18,000 today has increased the downside pressure. As long as the index stays below 18,000, the chances are high for it to fall towards 17,650-17,600 in the coming sessions.

Traders can go short at current levels and also accumulate on rallies at 17,950. Keep the stop-loss at 18,040. Trail the stop-loss lower to 17,820 as soon as the contract moves down to 17,770. Move the stop-loss further lower to 17,720 as soon as the contract moves down to 17,680. Book profits at 17,630.

The downside pressure will ease only on a decisive rise past 18,000. Such a break can take the contract up to 18,100. However, a sustained rise past 18,100 is necessarily needed to turn the outlook bullish completely.

Strategy

Go short now and on a rise at 17,950. Trail the stop-loss lower to 17,820 as soon as the contract moves down to 17,770. Move the stop-loss further lower to 17,720 as soon as the contract moves down to 17,680. Book profits at 17,630

Supports

17,700 and 17,650

Resistances

18,000 and 18,100