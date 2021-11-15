The Nifty Call: Nifty 50 November Futures (18,160)

The Sensex and the Nifty 50 opened with a wide gap-up today and have come-off from their intraday highs. Sensex opened at 60,837.4 and rose to a high of 61,036.56. It has come-off from there and is trading now at 60,845, up 0.26 per cent. Nifty on the other hand opened at 18,140.95 and made a high of 18,209.6. The index has given back most of the again and is currently trading at 18,149, up 0.26 per cent.

Immediate support for the Nifty is at 18,090 and then the next important support is at 18,000. As long as the Nifty sustains above 18,000 the chances are high for the index to break 18,200 and rise to 18,350 this week. It is important to see if Nifty is getting a strong follow-through rise from here or not.

In Asia, the major indices are trading mixed. Nikkei 225 (29,763) and Kospi (3,001) are up by 0.51 and 1.08 per cent respectively. Shanghai Composite (3,524) and Hang Seng (25,303) are down by 0.4 per cent and 0.09 per cent respectively.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (36,100) had risen back above 36,000 on Friday. However, it has to rise past 36,250 decisively in order to negate the danger of seeing the fall to 35,500 and 35,000. So, the price action in the initial part of the week will be crucial for the Dow Jones.

Futures

The Nifty 50 November Futures (18,160) surged to a high of 18,410 and has come-off sharply from there. Inability to bounce-back above 18,200 can drag the contract lower to 18,000 today. Thereafter, a fresh bounce is possible. On the other hand, if the Nifty Futures contract breaks above 18,200, then it can gain momentum and see a rise back to 18,350-18,400.

Traders can go long on a break above 18,200. Stop-loss can be placed at 18,080. Revise the stop-loss up to 18,220 as soon as the contract moves up to 18,310. Move the stop-loss further up to 18,340 as soon as the contract moves up to 18,375. Book profits at 18,400.

Strategy

Go long on a break above 18,200 with a stop-loss at 18,080 for the targe tof 18,400. Trail the stop-loss up to 18,220 as soon as the contract moves up to 18,310. Move the stop-loss further up to 18,340 as soon as the contract touches 18,375.

Supports

18,080 and 18,000

Resistances

18,200 and 18,350