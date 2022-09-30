The stock of Allcargo Logistics has been moving up since Tuesday this week contrary to the fall seen in the broader markets. The stock has surged about 15 per cent over the last three days. The outlook is bullish. Supports are at ₹406, ₹395 and ₹382. The stock can rise to ₹465-₹470 over the next one-two weeks.

The downside can be limited to either ₹406 itself or ₹395. Intermediate dips are likely to see fresh buyers coming into the market. Traders can go long now. Accumulate longs on dips at ₹410. Stop-loss can be kept at ₹395. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹428 as soon as the stock touches ₹438 on the upside. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹440 when the stock touches ₹448 on the upside. Book profits at ₹463.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

