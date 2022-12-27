The near-term outlook for the stock of CSB Bank is bullish. The stock has been range bound between ₹220 and ₹275 over the last three weeks. The range support at ₹220 has held very well and the stock has risen well again on Monday. The strong 4.58 per cent rise on Monday keeps the sideways range intact. As such the chances are high for CSB Bank to rise towards ₹275 - the upper end of the range. Traders can go long at current levels and accumulate on dips at ₹225. Keep the stop-loss at ₹213. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹243 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹248. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹255 when the stock touches ₹265 on the upside. Exit the longs at ₹270.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)