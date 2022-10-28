The upmove in the stock of Exide Industries is gaining momentum. The stock has surged over 4 per cent so far this week. This rally has broken the sideways consolidation that was in place for four weeks. Support is in the ₹161-₹159 region. Intermediate dips are likely to be limited ₹161-₹159 support zone. A fall below ₹159 is unlikely now. Exide Industries has potential to rise towards ₹179-₹181 in the next three-four weeks.

Traders with a short-term perspective can go long at current levels. Accumulate longs on dips at ₹162. Keep the stop-loss at ₹156. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹168 when the stock moves up to ₹171. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹176 when the stock touches ₹178 on the upside. Book profits at ₹180.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)