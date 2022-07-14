hamburger

Technical Analysis

Today’ Pick: HDFC (₹2,167.4): SELL

Gurumurthy K |BL Research Bureau | BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jul 13, 2022

Book profits at ₹2,040

The near-term outlook for the stock of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) is bearish. The 21-Week Moving Average (WMA) at ₹2,259 has been capping the upside since last week has failed in its attempts to breach this resistance. So, as long as the stock remains below the 21-WMA, the view is negative. A fall to ₹2,020-₹2,000 in the next one-two weeks.

Traders can go short at current levels. Accumulate shorts on a rise at ₹2,240. Keep the stop-loss at ₹2,280. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹2,140 as soon as the stock falls to ₹2,110. Move the stop-loss further down to ₹2,090,the stock touches ₹2,060 on the downside. Book profits at ₹2,040. It is to be noted that the ₹2,020-₹2,000 region is a good short-term support from where a bounce cannot be ruled out. The bearish view will get negated only if the stock breaks above ₹2,250 – the 21-WMA hurdle decisively. Such a break will pave way for a fresh rally to ₹2,450-₹2,500.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

Published on July 14, 2022
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you