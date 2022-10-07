The stock of Poly Medicure is long-term trend reversal. The stock has just broken the downtrend in place since May last year. A further rise will confirm the same. The short-term outlook is also bullish. Immediate resistance is at ₹960. The chances are high for the stock to breach this resistance. Such a break can take the stock up to ₹1,030 in the next couple of weeks.

Support is at ₹925. Traders can go long at current levels. Accumulate on dips at ₹930. Stop-loss can be kept at ₹910. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹965 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹985. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹980 when the stock touches ₹995 on the upside. Book profits at ₹1,015.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)