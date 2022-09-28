hamburger

Technical Analysis

Today’ Pick: Shilpa Medicare (₹363.05): SELL

Gurumurthy K |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Sep 27, 2022

Exit the shorts at ₹332

The short-term outlook for the stock of Shilpa Medicare is bearish. The 3.8 per cent fall has dragged the stock well below the key support level of ₹380. There is a strong resistance in the ₹275-₹281 region. Any intermediate bounce is likely to be capped at ₹281 as strong sellers are likely to come into the market in the ₹275-₹281 region.

The stock can fall to ₹330 in the next two-three weeks or may be earlier than that. Traders can go short at current levels. Accumulate shorts on a rise at ₹371. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹383. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹356, the stock falls to ₹351. Move the stop-loss further down to ₹348 when the stock touches ₹342 on the downside. Exit the shorts at ₹332.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

Published on September 28, 2022
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you