Today’ Pick: Shilpa Medicare (₹363.05): SELL

The short-term outlook for the stock of Shilpa Medicare is bearish. The 3.8 per cent fall has dragged the stock well below the key support level of ₹380. There is a strong resistance in the ₹275-₹281 region. Any intermediate bounce is likely to be capped at ₹281 as strong sellers are likely to come into the market in the ₹275-₹281 region.

The stock can fall to ₹330 in the next two-three weeks or may be earlier than that. Traders can go short at current levels. Accumulate shorts on a rise at ₹371. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹383. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹356, the stock falls to ₹351. Move the stop-loss further down to ₹348 when the stock touches ₹342 on the downside. Exit the shorts at ₹332.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)