Nifty 50 February Futures (17,870)

Sensex and Nifty 50 are trading lower. Both the indices are down about 0.35 per cent. Sensex is at 60,597 and Nifty is trading at 17,827. The price action indicates that the indices are not getting a strong follow-through rise.

Nifty can come under pressure if it falls below 17,800. Such a break can drag it down to 17,700-17,650. So, it is important for the Nifty to sustain above 17,800 and break above 17,900 decisively to gain momentum. Only in that case, the index can rise to 18,000 and higher levels.

Global cues

In Asia, barring the Nikkei 225 (27,645.67, up 0.22 per cent) other major indices are in red. Hang Seng (21,200), down 2 per cent, has been beaten down the most.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (33,699) fell sharply within its range. The index can continue to oscillate sideways before witnessing a fresh rally going forward.

Also read Stocks that will see action on February 10, 2023

Nifty 50 futures

The Nifty 50 February Futures (17,870) contract is down 0.4 per cent. Though it has bounced back well from the low of 17,799, the index has to rise past 17,950 to gain momentum. Only a strong break above 17,950 will open doors for a rally to 18,100 and higher levels.

Also read: NSE Indices launches sub-category benchmarks for AIFs

Support is at 17,820 which is holding well as of now. A decisive break below this support will be bearish to see 17,650 on the downside.

Trading strategy

Stay out of the market.

Supports: 17,820, 17,700

Resistances: 17,950, 18,100

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit