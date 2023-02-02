The Indian benchmark indices — Nifty 50 (17,545) and Sensex (59,600) — opened lower. Although they recovered a bit, Nifty 50 and Sensex are down by 0.3 and 0.15 per cent, respectively. This despite the Asian market giving a positive bias.

Among them, Nikkei 225 (27,415) and ASX 200 (7,510), Hang Seng (22,150) and KOSPI (2,470) are up between 0.2 and 0.8 per cent.

Considering the domestic market, the market breadth of the Nifty 50 is showing bearish signs as the advance/decline ratio stands at 20/30.

Among the sectors, Nifty FMCG, up by 1.7 per cent, is the top gainer. On the other hand, losing 2.2 per cent, Nifty Oil and Gas is the biggest loser so far today.

Nifty 50 futures

The February futures of the Nifty 50 index opened lower at 17,598 versus yesterday’s close of 17,677. It has now recovered to 17,670.

From the current level, the contract has a resistance at 17,750. Subsequent resistance is at 17,800. On the downside, the nearest supports are at 17,580 and 17,520.

The price action indicates the contract is likely to stay flat today, largely between 17,520 and 17,750.

Trading strategy

Considering that the probability of Nifty futures staying within a range is high, we suggest traders not to initiate fresh trades at this juncture.

Supports: 17,580 and 17,520

Resistance: 17,750 and 17,800