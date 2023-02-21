Nifty 50 February futures (17,922)

The Sensex and Nifty 50 have bounced back in early trade today, after witnessing a fall on Monday. Both the indices are up about 0.25 per cent each. The Sensex is trading at 60,865, and the Nifty at 17,895.

The Nifty managing to sustain above 17,800 is a positive. However, the index has to see a sustained rise past 18,000 to gain bullish momentum and break above 18,200 . Until then we can expect the Nifty to oscillate in the range of 17,800-18,000 for some time.

Global indices

The Asian markets are trading mixed. The Kospi (2,458) and Shanghai Composite (3,293) are up, while the Nikkei 225 (27,492) and Hang Seng (20,679) are down.

The US markets were closed on Monday on account of a public holiday.

Nifty 50 futures

The Nifty 50 February futures (17,922) is up 0.33 per cent. However, it needs to make a decisive rise past 17,940 in order to ease the downside pressure and move further up to 18,000-18,050. Failure to rise past 17,940 and a pull-back thereafter can drag the contract down to 17,850 and lower again. As such, we prefer to stay cautious at this point of time and watch the market closely.

Trading strategy

We have been are unable to get the intraday direction of the market correctly for some time now. So, we prefer to stay out of the market.

Supports: 17,850, 17,800

Resistances: 17,940, 18,050