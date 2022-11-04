Nifty 50 November futures (18,080)

The Nifty 50 and Sensex are trading marginally lower. Sensex at 60,726 is down 0.18 per cent. Nifty at 18,032 is down 0.11 per cent. The Nifty continues to face resistance at 18,100 and is struggling to breach this hurdle. Support is at 17,950. A break below it will increase the downside pressure and drag the Nifty down to 17,800 in the coming sessions. For now, we expect the Nifty to oscillate between 17,950 and 18,100. A breakout on either side of this range will determine the next leg of move.

Global cues

In Asia, barring the Nikkei 225 (27,130, down 1.92 per cent), all other major indices are in the green. The Hang Seng (16,213) has surged over 5 per cent and the Shanghai Composite (3,060) is up 2.1 per cent.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (32,001) fell 0.46 per cent yesterday. The index is likely to test 31,500 on the downside in the near-term.

Nifty 50 futures

The Nifty 50 November futures (18,080) is down 0.21 per cent. Immediate support is at 18,060. A break below it can take the contract down to 18,000 and 17,980, which is an important support zone. For now, we expect 17,980-18,150 could be the trading range for a few sessions. A breakout on either side of this range will then determine whether the contract can move up or fall going forward.

Trading strategy

Since the market is likely to be range-bound, traders can wait for dips and go long at 18,010 and accumulate at 17,990. Keep the stop-loss at 17,960. Trail the stop-loss up to 18,035 as soon as the contract moves up to 18,060. Move the stop-loss further up to 18,075 when the contract touches 18,095 on the upside. Book profits at 18,120.

Supports: 18,980, 17,820

Resistances: 18,150, 18,230