The Indian benchmark indices – the Nifty 50 (17,575) and the Sensex (59,240) – after opening the session higher compared to yesterday’s close, faced considerable selling pressure and have dropped. Both the indices are now down by nearly 0.4 per cent each.

The bearish case is made stronger by other major Asian indices, as they have been facing downward pressure since morning. Among them, Nikkei 225 (27,375) and ASX 200 (7,465), Hang Seng (21,850) and KOSPI (2,430) are down between 0.2 and 1 per cent.

In the domestic market, Nifty PSU Bank index is the top gainer, up by 1.3 per cent whereas Nifty IT is the top loser, down by 1.6 per cent.

Nifty 50 futures

The February futures of the Nifty 50 index opened higher at 17,785 versus Friday’s close of 17,742. However, the contract started falling immediately after the open and is now hovering around 17,685.

The price action appears weak suggesting that we might witness a fall from the current level. While 17,635 is the nearest support, given the momentum, the contract could slip below this level, possibly to 17,570.

On the other hand, if it rallies, it is likely to face barriers at 17,750 and 17,820. A rally beyond 17,820 is less likely today.

Trading strategy

Traders can consider going short on the Nifty futures at the current level of 17,685. Add more shorts in case it moves up to 17,740. Place initial stop-loss at 17,830 and shift it lower to 17,750 when the contract falls below 17,635. Book profits at 17,570.

Supports: 17,635 and 17,570

Resistance: 17,750 and 17,820

