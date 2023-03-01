The Indian benchmark indices – the Nifty 50 (17,400) and the Sensex (59,250) – began today’s session with a gap-up and advanced further. Both indices are up by about half a per cent each so far today.

Supporting the bullish bias, the advance/decline ratio of Nifty 50, at 38/12, shows most of the stocks in the index are in the green. All the mid- and small-cap indices are up, gaining between 0.7 and 1.3 per cent. Besides, all the sectors have advanced, showing a broad-based buying. Nifty Metal and PSU Bank are the top gainers, up by 2.7 and 1.4 per cent respectively.

In addition, major Asian indices like Nikkei 225 (27,500), ASX 200 (7,265) and Hang Seng (20,500) have rallied so far.

Nifty 50 futures

The March futures of the Nifty 50 index opened higher at 17,433 versus yesterday’s close of 17,403. Post opening, the contract has rallied to the current level of 17,500.

As the bias is bullish, the likelihood of the rally extending is high. From the current level, it might appreciate towards the resistance at 17,600. Subsequent resistance is at 17,700.

On the other hand, the nearest support levels are at 17,400 and 17,340. A breach of 17,340 can result in a sharp fall to 17,200.

Trading strategy

Although we are witnessing a broad based buying today, the Nifty futures faces a resistance at 17,500. So, traders can buy once 17,500 is breached. Place stop-loss at 17,415. When the contract touches 17,600, tighten the stop-loss to 17,550. Exit the longs at 17,700.

Supports: 17,400 and 17,340

Resistance: 17,600 and 17,700