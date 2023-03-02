The Indian benchmark indices — Nifty 50 (17,355) and Sensex (59,075) — are down by a little over half a per cent so far today.

The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is showing a bearish bias as the advance/decline ratio stands at 14/36. The mid- and small-cap indices look mixed as some are in the green while others have lost. Among the sectors, Nifty Realty is the top gainer, up by 1 per cent, whereas Nifty IT, down by 1.4 per cent, is the top loser today.

The cues from other major Asian indices are mixed. While Nikkei 225 (27,510) and ASX 200 (7,250) are flat for the day, Hang Seng (20,535) has lost 0.4 per cent. On the other hand, KOSPI (2,435) is up by 0.9 per cent.

Nifty 50 futures

The March futures of the Nifty 50 index opened lower at 17,495 versus yesterday’s close of 17,532. It fell further and is now hovering around 17,425. Since the overall trend is bearish, yesterday’s rally appears to be a corrective one. Now the contract seems to have resumed the downtrend.

Nifty futures could decline to 17,350 — the nearest notable support. Subsequent support is at 17,200.

On the other hand, if the contract rises, which looks less likely, it will face barriers at 17,540 and 17,600.

Trading strategy

Since the probability of a fall looks high, traders can initiate intraday short positions. Go short now at around 17,430 and add more shorts if the contract rallies to 17,500. Place stop-loss at 17,550.

When the contract touches 17,350, tighten the stop-loss to 17,425. On a fall below 17,300, alter the stop-loss to 17,360. Exit the shorts at 17,250.

Supports: 17,350 and 17,200

Resistance: 17,540 and 17,600