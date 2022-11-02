As equity markets are trading in the green in Asia, the Indian benchmark indices opened today’s session higher compared to Tuesday’s close. But then, both the Nifty 50 and Sensex gave away their gains and are now trading below yesterday’s close.

The Nifty 50 at 18,105 and the Sensex at 60,970 are down by 0.2 per cent each so far today.

Nevertheless, among the Asian majors, ASX 200 (6,987), Hang Seng (15,815) and KOSPI (2,340) are up in the range of 0.15–2.2 per cent. Though, like the domestic indices, the Nikkei 225 (27,645) is down, losing 0.15 per cent.

Coming back to the domestic market, the market breadth of the Nifty 50 shows a negative bias as the advances/ declines ratio is at 20/30. The mid- and small-cap indices look mixed as some of them are in the green.

Among the sectors, the Nifty Media and Pharma are the top gainers, up by 1.4 per cent each. On the other hand, Nifty Auto, down by 0.8 per cent, is the biggest loser.

While the above factors can lead us to take a bearish view on the domestic market for intraday, we should note that the Nifty 50 remains above some important levels, which can help it recover or at least help in restricting the downside.

Nifty 50 futures

The November futures of the Nifty 50 index opened today’s session a little higher at 18,227 versus yesterday’s close of 18,211. But then, after marking an intraday high of 18,229 soon after the open, the contract fell and is now trading around 18,160. That means, the Nifty futures is down by nearly one-third of a per cent for the day so far.

That said, the contract has support at 18,120 and 18,070 above the psychological level of 18,000. Until the support at 18,000 is breached, it is better not to turn bearish on Nifty futures.

On the upside, given its bullish trend in recent weeks, the contract is likely to breach the resistance at 18,230. Above this level, the potential hurdles are at 18,350 and 18,500.

Trading strategy

We suggest that traders stay away for now, and follow the recommendations below:

Buy Nifty futures if the price dips to 18,120 and add more longs at 18,070. Place the initial stop-loss at 17,990. After these orders are executed, if the contract moves above 18,230, tighten the stop-loss to 18,100. Liquidate when the contract touches 18,350.

Alternatively, if the Nifty futures recovers from the current level and breaks out of 18,230, instead of a decline, initiate fresh longs with stop-loss at 18,100. Exit the longs at 18,350.

Importantly, stay away until the contract either breaches 18,230 ordeclines to 18,120/18,070.

Note that the above recommendations are for intraday. Since the Fed is set to come up with policy decisions tonight, we might see a considerable gap-up or gap-down tomorrow. Therefore, we advise against carrying the position overnight.

In case you are planning to do so, make sure to have a hedge to prevent losses, should there be a sharp movement against the direction that you have bet.

Supports: 18,120 and 18,070

Resistance: 18,230 and 18,350