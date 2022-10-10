Nifty 50 October Futures (17,088)

Sensex and Nifty 50 are trading sharply lower following the sell-off in the global equities. Both the indices are down about 1.3 per cent each. Sensex is trading at 57,448 and Nifty 50 is at 17,091. The fall below 17,200 on the Nifty is a negative. This has increased the danger of the index extending the fall to 16,850-16,800 in the coming sessions. A break below 17,000 can trigger this fall.

Global Indices

All major Asian indices are in red. Hang Seng (17,298), down 2.5 per cent has been beaten down the most. Nikkei 225 (27,116), Shanghai Composite (3,012) and Kospi (2,232) are all down in the range of 0.2-0.7 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (29,296) was knocked down badly on Friday after the US unemployment data release. The Dow had tumbled 2.1 per cent on Friday. The view is bearish, and the Dow can fall to 28,500-28,000 in the coming days.

Nifty 50 Futures

The Nifty 50 October Futures (17,088) is down 1.4 per cent. Immediate support is at 17,030. A break below it can drag the contract down to 16,950 initially and then to 16,850-16,800 eventually.

Traders can wait and go short on a break below 17,030. Keep the stop-loss at 17,110. Trail the stop-loss down to 16,990 as soon as the contract falls to 16,960. Move the stop-loss further down to 16,920 when the contract touches 16,880 on the downside. Book profits at 16,860.

In case, if the contract manages to sustain above 17,030, a bounce-back move to 17,200 cannot be ruled out. As such, the price action around 17,030 will need a close watch.

Trading Strategy

Go short on a break below 17,030. Keep the stop-loss at 17,110 for the target 16,860. Trail the stop-loss down to 16,990 as soon as the contract falls to 16,960. Move the stop-loss further down to 16,920 when the contract touches 16,880 on the downside.

Supports: 17,030, 16,950

Resistances: 17,140, 17,220

