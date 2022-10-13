The Asian equity indices seem to be facing selling pressure since morning. Majors like Nikkei 225, ASX 200, Hang Seng and KOSPI are down in the range of 0.1- 1.3 per cent.

Following this, the Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50 began the session with a minor gap-down and has fallen further post-opening. The Nifty 50 (17,030) and the Sensex (57,300) are down by about 0.55 per cent so far today.

The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is showing a bearish bias as the advance/decline stands at 18/32. Like the benchmark indices, all the mid- and small-cap indices are in red. For instance, the Midcap 50 is down by 0.8 per cent and the Smallcap 50 is down by 0.4 per cent.

Barring the Nifty Pharma and the Nifty Health Care, up by 2 per cent each, all other sectoral indices are in red today. The Nifty PSU, down by 1.3 per cent, is the top loser.

The above factors indicate a bearish inclination in the market today and that leaves the chances for the Nifty 50 to lose more through the day.

Nifty 50 futures

The October futures of the Nifty 50 index opened today’s session at 17,085 versus yesterday’s close of 17,115. It has then fallen to the current level of 16,985. Meaning it has slipped below the support of 17,000.

The hourly chart indicates that the contract has been forming lower highs and lower lows over the past week and that means, yesterday’s rally could have been more of a corrective one.

Therefore, the likelihood of a decline in Nifty futures looks high. From the current level of 16,985, the nearest support is at 16,940. We expect the contract to drop below this level and touch the subsequent support at 16,870.

Trading strategy

As the Nifty futures appears bearish today, one can short Nifty futures at the current level of 16,985 with stop-loss at 17,060. Tighten the stop-loss to 17,020 when the contract slip below 16,940. Book profits at 16,870.

Supports: 16,940 and 16,870.

16,940 and 16,870. Resistance: 17,060 and 17,100.