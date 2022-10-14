The equity market bulls appear to have gotten a booster shot. The Indian indices, the Nifty 50 (17,280) and the Sensex (58,185), are up by a little over 1.5 per cent each today. The positivity looks to have been triggered by the US market, which closed with a solid gain yesterday. Following this, the Asian markets are on a roll as well.

In the US, Dow Jones (30,039) and the broader index S&P 500 (3,670) made a gain of 2.8 and 2.6 per cent respectively yesterday. Major Asian indices like Nikkei 225 (27,095), ASX 200 (6,759), Hang Seng (16,900) and the KOSPI (2,212) are up between 1.7 and 3.3 per cent.

Considering the above, the domestic indices might very well end the session in the green.

Supporting the bullish bias, the market breadth of the Nifty 50 i.e., advance/decline ratio shows that all 50 stocks are in the green so far today. Moreover, all the mid- and small-cap indices and all the sectoral indices too are up, showing a broad-based buying.

Among the sectors, the Nifty IT is the top gainer, up by 2.8 per cent, followed by the Nifty Bank, which has gained 1.7 per cent.

The above factors mean that one can be bullish for the day from the perspective of trading.

Nifty 50 futures

The October futures of the Nifty 50 index opened today’s session significantly higher at 17,300 versus yesterday’s close of 17,011. But it has now moderated a bit to 17,275. From here, the contract will find strong support at 17,250 and so, the price is not likely to soften below this for the rest of the day. Subsequent support is at 17,200.

On the upside, the nearest notable resistance is at 17,425 with the next one at 17,500.

We expect the Nifty futures to recover from 17,250 if the correction extends and then appreciate to 17,425, possibly in the next couple of sessions. That said, below will be our intraday trade recommendation.

Trading strategy

Buy Nifty futures now and add more longs at 17,250. Place the stop-loss at 17,180. When the contract rallies past 17,350, tighten the stop-loss to 17,270. Liquidate the longs at 17,425.

Supports: 17,250 and 17,200

Resistance: 17,330 and 17,425

