While the Indian benchmarks stood out from the majority of equity indices yesterday by posting a gain, they received a further boost today, with the Asian indices rallying since morning. The Nifty 50 (17,480) and the Sensex (58,975) are up by about 1 per cent each today; Nikkei 225 (27,190), ASX 200 (6,785), Hang Seng (16,860) and KOSPI (2,242) have gained in the range of 1–1.8 per cent so far today.

The domestic market appears strong as the breadth of the Nifty 50 index i.e., the advances-declines ratio is at 45-5. All the mid- and small-cap indices are up between 0.7 and 1.2 per cent, and the volatility index has fallen i.e., India VIX has declined by 4 per cent, showing that the market is at ease.

Moreover, all the sectoral indices are in the green. The Nifty PSU and the Nifty Media are the top performing indices , gaining by 2.6 and 2 per cent, respectively.

Given the above factors, the Nifty 50 will most likely end the day in the green. But whether it can extend the rally or holds steady remains to be seen.

Nifty 50 futures

The October futures of the Nifty 50 index opened today’s session higher at 17,443 versus yesterday’s close of 17,300. It is now hovering around the important level of 17,500, after marking an intraday high of 17,538.65. This means, the contract is now 200 points up from yesterday’s close, and at its high was up by 238 points.

The average daily movement, as indicated by the Average True Range (ATR) indicator, for the past 14 days has been nearly 250 points. That means, we might have only a limited upside from the current level of 17,500 and the long positions will also need a deep stop-loss. But that doesn’t always stay true. So, here are the two alternatives that we suggest for traders.

Trading strategy

Buy Nifty futures for intraday with stop-loss at 17,390, if it dips to 17,450. Exit when the price re-tests today’s high of 17,538. If it doesn’t rally to that level, exit at the prevailing price at the end of day.

Alternatively, go long with stop-loss at 17,475, if the contract breaks out of 17,550. Book profits at 17,700. Here as well, exit the trade at the end of the day if the price doesn’t rise to 17,700.

Supports: 17,430 and 17,400

Resistance: 17,540 and 17,700