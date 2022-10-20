Nifty 50 October futures (17,470)

The Sensex and Nifty 50 are trading marginally lower. Both the indices are down about 0.2 per cent each. The Sensex is at 58,967 and Nifty at 17,483. Nifty has support at 17,400. The downside pressure will increase only if the Nifty breaks below 17,400. Such a break can drag it down to 17,350 and even 17,200 in the coming sessions. On the other hand, resistance is at 17,600. The Nifty has to breach 17,600 to gain momentum and rally to 17,800 and to even higher levels going forward. Broadly, for now, we can expect Nifty to remain in the range of 17,400-17,600 for some time. A breakout on either side of this range will then determine the next leg of move.

Global indices

In Asia, barring the Shanghai Composite (3,054, up 0.34 per cent), all the other major indices are trading in the red. Hang Seng (16,301) has been beaten down the most. It is down 1.2 per cent. Nikkei 225 (27,045) and Kospi (2,220) are down 0.77 per cent each.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (30,423, down 0.33 per cent) fell yesterday. Failure to rise again today can drag it down to 30,000-29,500 in the coming days.

Nifty 50 futures

The Nifty 50 October Futures (17,470) contract has bounced back sharply from the low of 17,385. This is a positive sign. The immediate resistance is at 17,500. The chances are high for the contract to break above 17,500 and rise to 17,630 in the coming sessions.

On the other hand, if the contract fails to break above 17,500, it can turn down and test 17,400 on the downside again. A sustained break below 17,400 can drag it down to 17,330-17,300.

Trading strategy

Traders can go long on a break above 17,500. Stop-loss can be kept at 17,465. Trail the stop-loss up to 17,520 when the contract moves up to 17,545. Move the stop-loss further up to 17,555 when the contract touches 17,575 on the upside. Book profits at 17,590

Supports: 17,440, 17,400

Resistances: 17,500, 17,630.