Nifty 50 October futures (17,290)

The Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, are trading lower today. Weakness in global equities is weighing on the Indian markets. The Sensex is down 0.24 per cent. It is trading at 58,073. Nifty at 17,287 is down 0.26 per cent.

The outlook for the day is negative. The chances for the Nifty to fall and test 17,200-17,180 during the day are high. A close below 17,180 today will be bearish. As such, the closing for the week today will need a close watch.

Global indices

In Asia, all the major indices are trading in the red. The Hang Seng (17,809), down 1.13 per cent, has been beaten down the most. The Nikkei 225 (27,115), Shanghai Composite (3,024) and Kospi (2,236) are all down in the range of 0.05-0.72 per cent.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (29,926) has dropped sharply. The price action over the last few days indicates the presence of strong sellers at higher levels. This keeps intact the broader bearish view of seeing 28,000 on the downside.

Nifty Futures

The Nifty 50 October futures (17,290) is down 0.2 per cent. It has support at 17,220. Whether the contract manages to bounce back from this support or not will determine the next move.

A bounce from 17,200 can take the Nifty 50 futures contract up to 17,370 and 17,420 again. In that case, the contract could oscillate in the range of 17,220-17,420 for some time. On the other hand, a break below 17,220 will be bearish, and will increase the danger of the contract falling to 17,000 in the coming sessions.

We suggest that traders stay out of the market today, watch the price action around 17,220, and then can take trades accordingly.

Trading Strategy: Stay out of the market

Supports: 17,220, 17,000

Resistances: 17,370, 17,420