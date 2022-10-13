The stock of Asian Paints has been decline over the past two weeks. However, it has reached a strong support zone of ₹3,225-3,250. Therefore, there will at least be a minor rally from here even if the stock is to fall below ₹3,225. Such an upward move can lift the stock to ₹3,280 and this means the stock can be considered for intraday trading on Thursday. We recommend taking fresh long position at around Wednesday’s close of ₹3,248 and place stop-loss at ₹3,180.

Book profits when the stock touches ₹3,280. In case the stock opens with a gap-up, wait for the price to dip to ₹3,248 and then go long.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)