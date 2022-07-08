Today’s Pick: Bajaj Finance (₹5,860.7): Buy

The stock of Bajaj Finance, which is on a downtrend since early 2022, has been inching up over the past couple of weeks. After marking a 52-week low of ₹5,220 on June 17, the stock is on an ascent. There is no confirmation of a bullish reversal yet. For that to happen, the stock should at least cross over ₹6,150.

Nevertheless, currently trading at around ₹5,860, the scrip seems to possess the strength at least to lift the price to ₹6,150. Even though there was a minor fall in price on Thursday, the likelihood of the stock rallying on Friday looks high.

Given the above factors, traders can consider the stock of Bajaj Finance for intraday longs. Hence, buy with a stop-loss at ₹5,720 and exit once the price touches ₹6,140.

If the stock opens with a gap-up on Friday, wait for the price to moderate to ₹5,860 and then initiate longs. On the other hand, if the stock begins the session below ₹5,720, we suggest you refrain from trading this stock.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)