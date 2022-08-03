hamburger

Technical Analysis

Today’s Pick: Granules India (₹311.65): BUY

Gurumurthy K |BL Research Bureau | BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Aug 02, 2022

Supports are at ₹298 and ₹294

The stock of Granules India is on the verge of seeing a strong bullish breakout. There is an immediate resistance at ₹317. The price indicates that the chances are high to break above ₹317 in the next few days. Such a break will rise to ₹330 initially and then to ₹350 eventually over the next two-three weeks. Supports are at ₹298 and ₹294.

Traders with a short-term perspective can go long at current levels. Accumulate longs on dips at ₹303. Keep the stop-loss at ₹292. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹318 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹324. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹329, the stock touches ₹334 on the upside. Book profits at ₹345.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

Published on August 03, 2022
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you