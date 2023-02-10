The upmove in the stock of KPR Mill has been gaining momentum this week. The stock price surged about 9 per cent so far this week. It also indicates that the downtrend has been in place since January last year has ended. The near-term outlook is bullish. Supports are at ₹555 and ₹545. Chances are high for the stock to sustain above ₹555 itself as dips to this support is likely to get fresh buyers.

KPR Mill can rally to ₹635 over the next two-three weeks. Traders can go long now. Accumulate on dips at ₹565. Keep the stop-loss at ₹545. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹587 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹595. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹605 when KPR Mill touches ₹615 on the upside. Book profits at ₹630.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)