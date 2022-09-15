hamburger

Technical Analysis

Today’s Pick: KRBL (₹365.6): Sell

Akhil Nallamuthu |BL Research Bureau | BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Sep 14, 2022

Stop-loss at ₹380

The stock of KRBL Limited has seen a sharp rise in price so far this week. This led to price hitting a 52-week high of ₹379.8 on Wednesday. Although the trend is bullish, there is a good chance for the stock dip from the current level. Substantiating the same, the daily RSI is showing a bearish divergence and the daily chart shows that the stock has formed an inverted hammer candlestick pattern on Wednesday.

So, even though the stock may not see a bearish reversal, it will most probably a corrective decline to ₹335. Therefore, one can consider going short on the stock of KRBL with stop-loss at ₹380 for a target of ₹335.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)

Published on September 15, 2022
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you