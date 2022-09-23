hamburger

Technical Analysis

Today’s Pick: Mahindra Logistics (₹555.70): BUY

Gurumurthy K |BL Research Bureau | BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Sep 22, 2022

Profit booking can take place at ₹605

The upmove in the stock of Mahindra Logistics is gaining momentum. Despite weakness in the broader market, the stock has surged 4.76 per cent. With both the trendline and 200-Day Moving Average (DMA) poised at ₹518, making this level a strong support. The stock broke below this level last week only to bounce back sharply this week. 

The current move will have a potential to test ₹590 and ₹605 in the next couple of weeks. Traders can go long at the current level and accumulate it at ₹525, if a dip is seen. Keep the stop-loss at ₹505, trail it further to ₹565 when the stock moves up to ₹575. Move the stop-loss further to ₹585 when it touches ₹595 on the upside. Book profits at ₹605.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

