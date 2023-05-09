The short-term outlook is bullish for PB Fintech. The stock was up 3 per cent on Monday. The price action on the daily chart since the second week of April indicates a strong base formation below ₹600. Immediate support is at ₹600. Next important support is at ₹580. The chances are high for the stock to sustain above ₹600. Immediate resistance is at ₹622. A break above can take the PB Fintech share price up to ₹670 initially and ₹700 eventually.

Traders can go long now. Accumulate on dips at ₹605. Keep the stop-loss at ₹585. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹620 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹630. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹635 when the stock touches ₹645 on the upside. Exit the long positions at ₹660.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)