Today’s Pick: Shilpa Medicare (₹371.85): SELL

The stock of Shilpa Medicare has been in a downtrend since October last year. After consolidating sideways since March in the form of a descending triangle, the stock indicates the resumption of the downtrend. The 2.7 per cent fall on Monday confirms the breakout of this pattern.

The stock can fall to ₹310 initially. A further break below ₹310 can drag it down to ₹250 – the target level of the descending triangle pattern. Resistance is at ₹382 which can cap the upside. Traders can go short now and accumulate shorts at ₹379. Keep the stop-loss at ₹403. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹360, the stock falls to ₹345. Move the stop-loss further down to ₹340 when the stock touches ₹330 on the downside. Exit the shorts at ₹320.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)