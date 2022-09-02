Today’s Pick: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (₹871.65): SELL

The stock of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has been trading in a broad sideways range since the beginning of this year. The range of trade ₹785-₹950. Within this, the stock made a high if ₹951 by the end of July and has been coming down from there. Currently it is stuck between ₹860 and ₹900.

The chances are high for the stock to break below ₹860 and resume the fall towards ₹790 – the lower end of the overall range. Traders can go short at current levels. Accumulate shorts on a rise at ₹890. Keep the stop-loss at ₹920. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹855 the stock falls to ₹835. Move the stop-loss further down to ₹830 as soon as the stock touches ₹815. Book profits at ₹805.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)